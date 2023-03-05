Sylvia was born on March 8, 1940, to Garland and Marian Jumps in Dexter, NY. She graduated from General Brown H.S. and went on to become a Registered Nurse from The University of Rochester. She lived in Dexter, Lansing, Webster, and Sodus Point, NY. She was an EMT as well as a nurse and over the years helped many people with her medical assistance. She and Buz, after retiring, really enjoyed sailing their sailboat through the Finger Lakes and remained active driving school bus at the Webster School District. Sylvia remained active singing with various choirs, beautifying Sodus Point with the gardening club and within the last few years, she so enjoyed working with the younger students at Sodus Central Schools.