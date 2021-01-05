T. William 'Willy' Hartquist

UNION SPRINGS — T. William "Willy" Hartquist, 83, of Union Springs, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at home with his family by his side.

Willy enjoyed fishing and hunting but lived for golf at Dutch Hollow Country Club.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Weaver (John); several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and niece and nephew.

Willy was predeceased by his wife, Diana Hartquist of 50 years, son, Eric Hartquist and daughter, Patricia Hartquist.

There will be no service held at Willy's request. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

Contributions may be made to the Union Springs Fire Department, 257 Cayuga St., Union Springs, NY 13160 or Hospice of Central New York and of Finger Lakes, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 in memory of T. William "Willy" Hartquist.