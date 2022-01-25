Tabatha R. Swan

WEEDSPORT — Tabatha R. Swan, 44, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully Jan. 21, 2022 at Matthew House with her family by her side.

She was a loving daughter, a Home Health Aide for many years and an avid Buffalo Bills fan. She loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and camping with uncle Garth and aunt Terry. She enjoyed bonfires with her nieces Gabrielle, Alexandria, Alina and Paris. Tab had a special place in her heart for aunt Pierette. She touched everyone's heart.

Tabatha is survived by her parents, Gary and Trudy Swan, of Ruskin, FL; her devoted sister, Tiffany Swan, of Auburn; her grandmother, Charlotte Swan; several aunts, uncle, cousins; and many friends.

The family would like to thank Matthew House and Hospice for their excellent care.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2022. Contributions may be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements by Butler-Badman Funeral Home.

Lets Go Buffalo!