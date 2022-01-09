 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tammy Lynn Ostrander

Tammy Lynn Ostrander

WEEDSPORT - Tammy Lynn Ostrander, 56, of Weedsport, passed away at her home on January 6, 2022. Born in Auburn she was the daughter of the late Henry and Sandra (David) Ostrander.

Tammy's greatest joy in life was her family and the time she spent with them.

She is survived by three sons, Kevin, Joseph, Kyle (Brittney) Ostrander; grandchildren Landen, Emma and Lily; brothers Eric (Terry), David (Paula), Ron (Kathy) and Henry Ostrander; her best friend and significant other of 21 years, Charles Askew; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private service will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Langham Funeral Home with a Spring burial in Soule Cemetery.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for Tammy's family.

