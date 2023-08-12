Terence P. Doddy, Sr.

Dec. 16, 1946 - July 16, 2023

MARTVILLE — Terence P. Doddy, Sr., 76, of Martville, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2023. Terence was born in Syracuse, NY on Dec. 16, 1946 to the late Lawrence and Keitha (Martin) Doddy.

He proudly served our country in the United States Army, earning a Purple Heart while in Vietnam.

Terence spent 40 years employed with Local 669 Sprinkler Fitters, working in the Syracuse and Illinois chapters.

He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed many cross-country trips. While living in Illinois for several years, Terence was an ABATE Instructor. He was a true patriot and a family man, especially enjoying the time he shared with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Terence is survived by his children: Tami (John) Godfrey, Laura (Corey) Brown and Terence Doddy, Jr.; his fiance, Diana Stevens; his brother, Kevin Doddy; his grandchildren: Jacklyn (Gavin) Bell, Chloe and Ruby Brown and Nathan Reed; his great-granddaughter, Lilly Noel Bell; his niece and nephew: Kerry (Bobby) Bell and Russ (Kim) Miller; several close to his heart cousins in Nevada; and many dear life friends from New York, Illinois and across the states. In addition to his parents, Terence was predeceased by his sister, Karen Miller.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Onondaga Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

In remembrance of Terrance Doddy's life, the family asks that any charitable contributions be made to ABATE of Cayuga County, PO Box 74, Auburn, NY 13021. ABATE is an acronym for American Bikers Aimed Towards Education. Being an avid motorcyclist, Terrance was a lifelong supporter of ABATE in every state he resided in.

