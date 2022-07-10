Teresa Ann Stotler

March 12, 1951 - July 1, 2022

MONROE, MI - Teresa Ann Stotler, age 71, of Monroe, MI, formerly of Auburn, NY, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Teresa was born March 12, 1951, in Auburn, NY, she was the daughter of Lois E. (Rice) Stotler. She married Edwin Eggleston in November 2010 in Auburn.

She was a 1969 graduate of Union Springs Central High in Union Springs, NY.

Teresa retired from ITT after having a lengthy career in accounts receivables.

Teresa was a devoted wife to Edwin and mother to her son Michael. Anyone who knew Teresa knew she was passionate about many causes. Teresa delighted in finding treasures to decorate her home. It did not matter if it came from HSN or an estate sale, everything in her home had a story that Teresa brought to life.

She is survived by her husband Ed Eggleston of Monroe; his three children and grandchildren; a son, Michael Thomas (Kristin) Weed of Auburn, NY; grandson, Thomas Ethan Weed; four siblings: Ralph Stotler of MD, Evelyn (Norman) Boundy of Pine City NY, Cynthia Scriven of Trenton, MI and Angela (Arthur) Breese of Auburn, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Janet Bartholomew, Catherine Myers, Harry Stotler, Walter Stotler and R. Charles Stotler.

In accordance with Teresa's wishes cremation has taken place and interment will take place in New York.

The family suggests that memorial contributions in Teresa's memory be made to Planned Parenthood.

