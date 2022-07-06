Teresa Irene Koon

Sept. 18, 1954 - June 30, 2022

AUBURN — Teresa Irene Koon, 67, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at The Commons on June 30, 2022. She was born in Auburn, NY on Sept. 18, 1954, to the late Walter and Josephine (Bachman) Lewis. Teresa attended Mount Carmel School, Auburn High School, and Auburn Community College.

She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church for many years and was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, serving frequently as an Officer for the Ladies Hibernians Auxiliary.

She loved all types of music, especially Irish music, and always had it playing in her home so anyone at any time could sing and dance along with her. Teresa spent many years nurturing children. She provided childcare out of her home and spent many years volunteering, and then working at St. Mary's School.

She loved her family dearly and always looked forward to visits with her grandchildren. Teresa was also an avid supporter of "Project Children," an all-volunteer organization that brought Catholic and Protestant children from both sides of the sectarian divide in Northern Ireland to spend the summer with sponsor families in the United States as a respite from violence of "The Troubles" in that country. For many years she and her family hosted two Northern Irish children in their homes for countless summers.

Teresa is survived by her daughter, Gretchen Gibbs (Aaron); her son, Judson M. Stiglich, Jr. (Nichole); her grandchildren: Landon and Simon Gibbs and Isaac and Josephine (Josie) Stiglich; her brother, Peter W. Lewis; nieces: Carrie Ames and Cassie Kalet; nephew, Peter D. Lewis; great-nieces: Kelsie Pierce and Alexis "Lexi" Ames; and great-nephews: Tyler Pierce and Noah Lewis. In addition to her parents, Teresa was predeceased by her siblings, Catherine E. Lewis (1948) and Craig E. Lewis (1989).

A calling hour will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Auburn, NY. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of her Life following the services at the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In lieu of gifts and flowers, please consider a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, https://www.jdrf.org/. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.