Teresa Janas

Oct. 13, 1925 - Oct. 15, 2022

FLEMING — Teresa Janas, 97, of Stone School Road, Fleming, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 15, 2022, with her family by her side. Mrs. Janas was born in Auburn on Oct. 13, 1925, the daughter of the late Joseph and M. Alice (Miles) Nagle.

Teresa was affectionately known as Granny by her family and friends. She was a former telephone operator, and former advertising and public relations employee at Singer. She married Frank Janas on her 20th birthday and were married for 66 years prior to his passing.

Teresa was a communicant of St, Francis Church, and a former member of the Catholic Daughters. In her earlier years she enjoyed bowling and always enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Teresa, is survived by her loving and devoted family, her daughters: Linda Janas (Bill Knapp), of King Ferry, Karen (Peter) Pinckney, of Fleming; and her son, Michael Janas, of Fleming; her 10 grandchildren: Robin (Frank) McKay, Sarah (Jason) Leszcynski, Jennifer Janas, Frank Janas, Benjamin (Nikki) Janas, Joe (Danielle) Knapp, Jeffrey (Melissa) Pinckney, Daniel Pinckney, David (Kim) Pinckney, and Terese (Jeff) Russell; 24 great-grandchildren; several nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband Frank, Teresa was predeceased by her grandson, Michael Joseph Janas, Jr., her daughter-in-law, Margaret Janas; and her siblings, Isabelle Chase, Thomas, J. Edmund, Charles, and Raymond Nagle.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. Francis Church, Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.

Donations in memory of Teresa Janas may be made to either, Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn or Fleming #2 Fire Dept., 5024 Route 34, Auburn.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechaplefh.com.