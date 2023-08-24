March 29, 1979 - Aug. 18, 2023

CLAY - Terra Crannell-Davis, 44, of Clay, passed away on Friday at St. Joseph's Hospital. Terra was born in Sodus, NY, grew up in Port Byron and has lived in Syracuse for over 20 years.

She graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing where she continued her career as a Registered Nurse for 22 years.

A devoted and caring wife, mother, and daughter, she will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her husband, James C. Davis; children Dakota, and Jade Neathery; father, Peter R. Crannell; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at Farone & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 4899 W. Taft Road, Liverpool. Share condolences at www.faroneandsoninc.com.