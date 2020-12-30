Terrance L. Case

AUBURN - Terrance L. Case, 58, of Auburn, went to his family in heaven, on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Bernard and Edith Karschner Case.

Terrance was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers never missing a game. He will always be remembered for his kindness, willingness to help anyone and cheering everyone up as the family clown. Over the years he supported his family by working as a truck driver and driving a cab.

He is survived by, significant other Crystal L. Blasier; children: Matthew Case, Joseph Case (Miranda), Rebecca Case; brother Timothy Case (Theresa); sister Tanya Cobb (Kenneth); good friend Wendy Chase (Randy); grandchild on the way; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Terrance was predeceased by his brother Theodore Case, sister Tina Case, nephew Cody Case, Uncle Jr and several Aunts and Uncles.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com