Terrance M. Reed

He had beautiful blue eyes and a smile that could light up a room. Terrance had a big heart and a great sense of humor. He always saw the positive, even in the most difficult of situations. Terrance had a love for all things Johnny Cash and was a fantastic voice impressionist. Family meant the world to Terrance, and children would gravitate towards him, as they could see the kindness within him. To his family and friends, he was unique and priceless. Terrance was loved immensely, and he will be sadly missed.