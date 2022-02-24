Terrance M. Reed
AUBURN — Terrance M. Reed, 21, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 15, 2022. Terrance was born in State College, PA on Dec. 11, 2000 to Michael G. Reed and Rachel R. Kilmer.
He had beautiful blue eyes and a smile that could light up a room. Terrance had a big heart and a great sense of humor. He always saw the positive, even in the most difficult of situations. Terrance had a love for all things Johnny Cash and was a fantastic voice impressionist. Family meant the world to Terrance, and children would gravitate towards him, as they could see the kindness within him. To his family and friends, he was unique and priceless. Terrance was loved immensely, and he will be sadly missed.
Terrance is survived by his mother, Rachel R. Kilmer, with fiance, Edward Walker; his father, Miachel G. (Beth) Reed; his siblings: Dakota (Robin Rearick) Kilmer, Robert E. Kilmer and Mary Ellen Kilmer; his aunts: Chelsea (Justin) McGee, Von Kensinger, Darlene Kensinger, Dawn Kensinger, and Tara Powers and her children; his cousins: Layla Baney, Paisley McGee, Amber Tanner and her son, Brentley Tanner; his close friends: Wes and Erica Rhodes.
Terrance was predeceased by his grandmothers: Debrah Holmes, Audrey Garrigan and Thelma Reed.
Services will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at whitechapelfh.com.