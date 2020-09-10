× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Terrell A. (Green) Applebee

FLEMING, NY — Terrell A. Applebee, of Fleming, NY, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020 after a 16-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

She was the daughter of Howard and Ann (Carr) Green, of Port Byron, NY and a 1960 graduate of Port Byron High School. She retired with her husband Jim in 1998 and moved back to Fleming, after living many years in Erie, Pa., to settle on Owasco Lake.

Terry was a stay-at-home mom, but also worked many years part time at a local Hallmark Store in Fairview, Pa. She was a youth sports mom, active downhill skier and enjoyed traveling all over the world, which included winters in Sarasota, Fla. and weeks in Cape May, N.J. Most of all, she enjoyed her time at the lake when family and friends visited for boating and water skiing.

She is survived by her husband, James Applebee of 59 years. In addition, she is survived by her son, Russell, daughter-in-law, Pam, and grandchildren: Colin and Claire of West Chester, Pa., who she loved spending time with. Lastly, brother Martin Green, of Port Byron, NY and brother, Gary Green and sister-in-law, Margaret Green of Elmira, MI, brother-in-law, Glen Applebee and sister-in-law, Debbie Applebee, of Booneville, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews.