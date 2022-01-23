Terri C. Johnson-Gynn

Terri C. Johnson-Gynn, age 61, passed unexpectedly and peacefully on Sat., Jan. 15, 2022 at her home. She was born to Mary Johnson-Kilmer and Harold Johnson (deceased) then grew up in Fulton, NY.

She joined the Air Force out of High School which took her to Spokane, WA where she met her husband.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Thomas Gynn; stepdaughter Mary Fowler; and two grandchildren; her mother Mary Kilmer; two sisters, Jill Pacholyk (Thomas), Patricia Licourt (Larry); twin brothers Hal Johnson (Wendy) and David Johnson (Michelle), many nieces nephews; a great-niece; several great-nephews; and one great-great-niece and nephew. Also, her mother-in-law Margaret Gynn; sister-in-law Bonnie Gynn-Spires; and brother-in-law Harold Gynn from VA.

Terri and Thomas were married for 19 years. They enjoyed traveling together to Alaska, Idaho, and Oregon. She enjoyed reading, word puzzles, playing cards, and animals (especially her beloved Brandy and now Shelly).

A Celebration of her Life is being planned for her on Feb. 20, 2022, please contact family members for further information.

