Terry A. Lee

WEEDSPORT - Terry A. Lee, 70, of Weedsport, passed away after a long battle with cancer on April 22, 2021.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Alice Cecelia (Strong) LeFever; three brothers, Elmer LeFever, Louis LeFever, and John LeFever; and two sisters, Jean Hares and Mary Lee Hares.

Terry graduated from Moravia (NY) High School. She was a graduate of Nursing School and worked as a nurse for several years. She also worked several years for the Jordan Wire Mill and Dunn & McCarthy. Terry loved spending time making wine, baking, cooking and canning with her husband. She enjoyed having large family gatherings on holidays. Her greatest enjoyment was giving wine, baked and canned goods to family and friends.

Terry is survived by her loving husband, Donald Lee; two children, Tanya Jacobs and Donald Lee, Jr.; three grandchildren, Nick Corwin, Jaki Green, and Arianna Lee; two great-grandchildren, Saylor and Felicity; two sisters, Betty Kelly and Emma (Albert) Andrews; mother-in-law Joyce Lee; brother-in-law Jack (Shelly) Lee; sisters-in-law Nancy Ventura and Linda (Peter) Mitchell; several nieces and nephews; and her furry friends Princess, Willow, Mamma Kitty, and Mitty.

No services will be held.