Terry Bruce Cole

Dec. 31, 1949 - July 7, 2021

ELLSWORTH, ME - Terry Bruce Cole, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Ellsworth surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 31, 1949 in Auburn, NY to Betty (Devitt) and Jack Cole.

Terry loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and horseman. He was a Boy Scout Master, earning his Wood Badge in the 1970s. Passionate about social equity, he donated time to groups like DEAN and the Hancock County Democrats.

Terry had a varied career in law enforcement. He was the Jail Administrator in Washington and Hancock Counties, a Washington County Deputy, a Dispatcher for the Maine State Police, and the Chief of Police in Jonesport. His most cherished position was working for the Onondaga Neighborhood Legal Services, advocating for low-income residents in Central New York. In 2002, he completed his Baccalaureate Degree at UM-Augusta in Administration of Justice.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sally Daniels; son, Andrew Cole; daughter-in-law, Asha Srinivasan; cherished grandchildren: Ashok Cole and Veena Cole; stepmother, Barbara Cole; brother, Randy Cole; and nephews: Joshua Cole and Jamie Cole.

A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations in Terry's memory may be made to Maine Equal Justice Partners, 126 Seawall St., Augusta, ME 04330.