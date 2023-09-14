Oct. 9, 1944 - Sept. 10, 2023

CLARENDON, PA - On September 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, the Reverend Terry L. Hurlbutt was welcomed into Jesus' arms. Terry was born October 9, 1944, to Clarence and Arlene Hurlbutt in Auburn, NY.

Terry grew up in the lakeside town of Cayuga, NY next door to his grandparents and surrounded by his large extended family. From them he learned the importance of faith and compassion. He spent many years in the Boy Scouts of America living a life of duty to God and Country. He was proud of having attended the 1960 Golden Jubilee in Colorado and for earning his Woodbadge Beads.

In 1981, Terry experienced a call to Ministry. He attended United Theological Seminary in Dayton, OH obtaining his MDIV. Rev. Terry pastored in Bradford, OH, Black Lick, PA and Sheffield/Barnes, PA where his goal has always been to lead others to Christ.

After retirement Pastor Terry served as Treasurer in Cayuga Fire Dept. and Clarendon Fire Dept. where he also served as Chaplain and Fire Police. Terry also enjoyed driving the SCAT van in Auburn, NY.

Pastor Terry leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Marge; four daughters, Kris Salva (Mike), Janet Curtis (Robert), Jenny Mongell (Mike) and Lori Hornburg (Alex); fifteen grandkids, Katie, Zach, Kenzie, Lundyn, Emily, Benny, Lindy, Seeley, Carson, Irelyn, Finley, Faile, Abri, Brinley and Letti; great-grandkids: Harper and Ava; and his sister, Beth Mauder (Ray). May the circle be unbroken by and by.

Visitation for Rev. Terry L. Hurlbutt will be held at the Grace United Methodist Church, 501 Pennsylvania Ave., E, Warren, PA 16365 on Wednesday September 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in the church with a celebration of Rev. Hurlbutt's life to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. William Beatty presiding. Members of the Clarendon VFW will hold a service at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.

To leave an online condolence for Rev. Terry L. Hurlbutt, please visit www.bordenfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are under the care of the Borden Funeral Home in Sheffield, PA.