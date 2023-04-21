Terry L. Sullivan

Nov. 24, 1950 - April 18, 2023

AUBURN — Terry L. Sullivan, 72, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Mr. Sullivan was born in Auburn, NY on Nov. 24, 1950, to the late George and Julie (Yurdyga) Sullivan.

Terry proudly served his country with the United States Navy from 1970–1972. He most recently was employed with the Cayuga County Jail where he was a sheriff's custody officer.

If you knew Terry well, you would know how much he loved watching Jeopardy, and you would also know not to interrupt him during that time.

He enjoyed meditation and everyday made sure to say the rosary.

Terry is survived by his sister, Judy MacDonald; his niece and nephews: Christine (Danny) Armistead, Dan MacDonald and Anthony (Veronica) Bertonica; as well as many close friends.

In addition to his parents, Terry was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Ball, and his brother-in-law, Robert MacDonald.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn and will be held privately for the family.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.