Terry Michael Stockton

Dec. 22, 1944 - Oct. 6, 2021

PELZER, SC — Terry Michael Stockton passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

Born in Scipio, NY on Dec. 22, 1944. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank R. Stockton and Henrietta (Close) Stockton Reeves and stepfather, Lester Reeves. Terry was one of nine kids. Predeceased by siblings: Jimmy, David, Frank, Carol and Gerald.

Surviving is his sister, Dixie (Reeves) Prince and brothers: Tim and Kevin Reeves.

Terry leaves behind the love of his life of 57 years, Judith A. (Geiger) Stockton and three children: Eric Stockton, Sheila (Charles) Humphrey and Shelly (Wayne) Owens; seven grandchildren: Kristi, Kourtney, Scott, Melina, Erika, Charles (C.J.), and Kailee; 10 great-grandchildren: Bryce, Caleb, Vera, Raizo, Amos, Avi, Camdyn, Collins, Leon and Linkyn.