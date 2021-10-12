 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terry Michael Stockton

Terry Michael Stockton

{{featured_button_text}}

Terry Michael Stockton

Dec. 22, 1944 - Oct. 6, 2021

PELZER, SC — Terry Michael Stockton passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

Born in Scipio, NY on Dec. 22, 1944. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank R. Stockton and Henrietta (Close) Stockton Reeves and stepfather, Lester Reeves. Terry was one of nine kids. Predeceased by siblings: Jimmy, David, Frank, Carol and Gerald.

Surviving is his sister, Dixie (Reeves) Prince and brothers: Tim and Kevin Reeves.

Terry leaves behind the love of his life of 57 years, Judith A. (Geiger) Stockton and three children: Eric Stockton, Sheila (Charles) Humphrey and Shelly (Wayne) Owens; seven grandchildren: Kristi, Kourtney, Scott, Melina, Erika, Charles (C.J.), and Kailee; 10 great-grandchildren: Bryce, Caleb, Vera, Raizo, Amos, Avi, Camdyn, Collins, Leon and Linkyn.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are you saving enough for retirement?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News