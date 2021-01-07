Thelma Onan

AUBURN — Thelma Onan, 90, of Ohio, formerly of Capitol Street, Auburn, passed away Jan. 4, 2021. Born in Ithaca, she was the daughter of the late Brady and Florence (Cornell) Newhart.

Thelma was a 1948 graduate of Trumansburg High School and was a retired legal secretary for the former Cuddy, Durgala, and Timian Law Firm in Auburn.

Thelma was an active volunteer at the Calvary Food Pantry in Auburn, participated in TOPS, enjoyed bowling, and knitting and crocheting hats for newborn babies in surrounding hospitals. She loved spending time with her family and her cat Abby.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Scott) Gibson; a granddaughter, Jessica (Ken) Willetts; a grandson, Jackson Willetts; and by a brother, Bruce (Jackie) Newhart. Thelma was predeceased by her husband of 57 years John V. Onan in 2006 and by her five sisters and two brothers.

Langham Funeral Home, LLC will assist family with a graveside burial in Grove Cemetery, Trumansburg, NY. A Memorial will be planned later in the year. Contributions in Thelma's memory may be made to Calvary Food Pantry, Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.