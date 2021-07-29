Theodore James Marshall

July 9, 1941 - July 28, 2021

WEEDSPORT - Theodore James Marshall died one day short of his and Nancy's 60th Anniversary.

Ted was born July 9, 1941 with Tetrology of Fellot, a heart defect better known as a blue baby. He was not expected to live. At 10 days old he was placed in the foster home of Ernest and Dorothy Marshall who raised him and he always considered them his parents. This gave Ted a family of two sisters, Marlene Marshall Cuykendall and Barbara Marshall (Ed) Fletcher, a brother Ernest (Bud) Marshall and his wife Sharon.

Ted graduated from Weedsport Central School in 1960 and married his wife, Miss Nancy Mae Case on July 29, 1961. They have three children, Theodore J., Jr. (Sharon), Case A. (Mindy), and Dorothy Kim known as Dot. He has five grandchildren, Tionni (Peter) Phelps, Ciara (Luke) Goebel, Zachary Marshall, Marina (Troy) Marshall and Paige Marshall; and one great granddaughter, Charlotte Phelps.

Ted had three heart operations to help correct the defects from birth. The last one in 2007 served him well until the end.