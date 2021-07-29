Theodore James Marshall
July 9, 1941 - July 28, 2021
WEEDSPORT - Theodore James Marshall died one day short of his and Nancy's 60th Anniversary.
Ted was born July 9, 1941 with Tetrology of Fellot, a heart defect better known as a blue baby. He was not expected to live. At 10 days old he was placed in the foster home of Ernest and Dorothy Marshall who raised him and he always considered them his parents. This gave Ted a family of two sisters, Marlene Marshall Cuykendall and Barbara Marshall (Ed) Fletcher, a brother Ernest (Bud) Marshall and his wife Sharon.
Ted graduated from Weedsport Central School in 1960 and married his wife, Miss Nancy Mae Case on July 29, 1961. They have three children, Theodore J., Jr. (Sharon), Case A. (Mindy), and Dorothy Kim known as Dot. He has five grandchildren, Tionni (Peter) Phelps, Ciara (Luke) Goebel, Zachary Marshall, Marina (Troy) Marshall and Paige Marshall; and one great granddaughter, Charlotte Phelps.
Ted had three heart operations to help correct the defects from birth. The last one in 2007 served him well until the end.
In 1965 he received his Brokers License to sell all forms of insurance and by buying other agencies built a very good business. In 1971 he and Nancy built the Best Western Marshall Manor Motel and Restaurant in Weedsport. He operated five motels around central New York. He served on the board of Governors representing Best Western property owners for many years.
In 1984 he and the family made the decision to leave the hospitality industry and devote their efforts to convenience stores and the petroleum business. Building his first convenience store in Weedsport in 1984, there are now 16 Pit Stop stores around Central New York.
In 1988 he and long time friend, Gary Emerson, bought Engleson and Van Liere, a petroleum distributor in Wolcott, NY, now known as E&V Energy. E&V now has nine offices servicing almost all of Central New York.
Ted served on the Weedsport Village board, was an active member of the Weedsport Volunteer Fire Department, member of the Port Bay Improvement Association and was most proud of being a Director of the Lyons National Bank for 17 years.
Calling hours for Ted will be conducted Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 1 to 3 PM and 6 to 8 PM and his memorial service will be offered Sunday, August 1, 202 at 2:00 PM, all taking place at the Marshall Companies Office, 2737 Erie Drive, Weedsport.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department, Food Bank of Weedsport or First Presbyterian Church of Weedsport.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.