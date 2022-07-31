Theodore 'Ted' H. Eiben

Feb. 18, 1919 - July 26, 2022

PORT BYRON - Theodore "Ted" H. Eiben, of Port Byron, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022 at a local nursing home.

He leaves behind a nephew, John (Nancy) Bartlett of AL; a niece, Linda (David) Mojonnier of AZ; two stepchildren; seven grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters. Tom, his son from a previous marriage died in 2006. Ken and Donna Gable were also considered his family along with their children and the children's children.

Ted was born to German immigrants on Feb. 18, 1919, Charles and Emma Eiben. As a young man, he worked in their grocery store helping out during the depression. He later went to Cornell, got a Teaching degree, and met the love of his life there. But, World War II began and they parted. Ted enlisted and became a pilot in the Air Force delivering transport, both human and needed supplies, and rose to the rank of Major. When the war ended he began teaching the sciences, including chemistry, and eventually with his love of flying, took up gliding.

A reunion at Cornell allowed him to reconnect with his first love, and a letter writing commitment began. In 1998, he moved to Port Byron to share his life with her. He became a member of the Board of Education there and glided whenever he could. He was also a devoted member of Port Byron United Methodist Church.

In 2021 he was celebrated on his 102 Birthday by a "Drive by Parade" including the Fire Dept., Police and Military personnel, along with others celebrating him through Honor Flight - which he had taken previously. Many will remember him on good days, walking Molly, his adored three legged dog.

Fly High Ted.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at the Port Byron United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

In lue of flowers contributions to United Methodist Church, South St., Port Byron, NY 13140.