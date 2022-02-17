Theodore W. Skowron, Jr.

Aug. 23, 1953 - Feb. 14, 2022

AUBURN — Theodore "Ted" W. Skowron, Jr., 68, of Auburn, passed away Feb. 14, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. Ted was born in Auburn on Aug. 23, 1953, to the late Theodore, Sr. and A. Marie (Major) Skowron.

Ted was a graduate of Auburn High School Class of 1971. He was a dedicated P&C Foods employee for 40 years. Ted was known as a kind, dependable man who would never hesitate to help, even if it was just to lend an ear. Time spent with loved ones was precious to him. He also enjoyed bowling and riding motorcycles.

Ted is survived by his loving wife, Karen Skowron; his daughters: Renee (Paula) Anthonson and Nicole (Joshua) DeBonis; his sister, Ann (Kristin) Skowron; his brother, Mike (Jane) Skowron; his grandchildren: Kayleigh, Josie, John and McKenna; his mother and father-in-law, Carmela and Richard Gravelding; along with several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews. He will be dearly missed by his canine companion, Snowball.

In addition to his parents, Ted was predeceased by his brother, John Skowron.

Services for Ted will be held privately for family, with burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn. For those who may wish, contributions may be made to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.