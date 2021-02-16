Theresa K. Ketner Sproull

Aug. 22, 1969 - Feb. 9, 2021

WARNERS — Theresa K. Ketner Sproull, 51, of Warners, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021. She was a longtime resident of Auburn. Theresa, "aka Billie Jo" was born on Aug. 22, 1969 in Morehead City, NC; the daughter of Sharon (nee Earnest) and Wayne Ketner.

Theresa was a Petty Officer Radioman in the US Navy for five years, after separation from the military, she was a Paramedic in Richland County, SC, and after moving to central New York, became an LPN working at Mercy Rehab in Auburn.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas R Sproull, of 32 years; her two adoring sons: Thomas and Timothy; and her two, four-legged companions, Baby and Penny.

Theresa was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family and camping in the state parks.

Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 705 N. Main St., North Syracuse, NY 13212 on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Alliance of Upstate NY. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. For more, visit newcomersyracuse.com.