Theresa Lorraine (Finch) Bond

Jan. 27, 1933 - Oct. 24, 2022

AUBURN — Theresa Lorraine (Finch) Bond, 89, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born in Newark, Jan. 27, 1933, daughter of the late Herbert Finch, and Ethel (Spencer) Finch.

She enjoyed dancing, embroidery, puzzles, baking large quantities of cookies for any holiday. She helped at the doe booth for the Rolling Wheels Speedway for 27 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Bond, sisters: Erma Hayes, Eleanor McEdwards, Mary Juffs, Hilda Riley, Almeada Johnson, and Leona Wing, brothers: Herbert Finch, and Charles Finch.

Survived by her children: Gloria Bond, Tina (Jeff Brazee) Pinckney, Darrell (Shannon) Bond, Edward (Azenda) Bond, Kathleen (Mike Ward) Davia, Charles (Stephanie) Bond III; sister, Doris Norris; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, a funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at noon at the funeral home followed by burial at Rose Cemetery.

For those wishing to make contributions in Theresa's name they may do so to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at stjude.org, or the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.