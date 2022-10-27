 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Theresa Lorraine (Finch) Bond

  • 0
Theresa Lorraine (Finch) Bond

Theresa Lorraine (Finch) Bond

Jan. 27, 1933 - Oct. 24, 2022

AUBURN — Theresa Lorraine (Finch) Bond, 89, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born in Newark, Jan. 27, 1933, daughter of the late Herbert Finch, and Ethel (Spencer) Finch.

She enjoyed dancing, embroidery, puzzles, baking large quantities of cookies for any holiday. She helped at the doe booth for the Rolling Wheels Speedway for 27 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Bond, sisters: Erma Hayes, Eleanor McEdwards, Mary Juffs, Hilda Riley, Almeada Johnson, and Leona Wing, brothers: Herbert Finch, and Charles Finch.

Survived by her children: Gloria Bond, Tina (Jeff Brazee) Pinckney, Darrell (Shannon) Bond, Edward (Azenda) Bond, Kathleen (Mike Ward) Davia, Charles (Stephanie) Bond III; sister, Doris Norris; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, a funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at noon at the funeral home followed by burial at Rose Cemetery.

For those wishing to make contributions in Theresa's name they may do so to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at stjude.org, or the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.

www.catoredcreek.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mythbusting ‘healthy' habits in regards to your weight loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News