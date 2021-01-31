Theresa Marie Odrzywolski

Aug. 2, 1923 - Jan. 26, 2021

AUBURN - Theresa Marie Odrzywolski, 97, formerly of Seminary Avenue, Auburn, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Auburn Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

A native and lifelong resident, Theresa was born on August 2, 1923 the daughter of Vincent and Lucia Dagnesi.

She was a lifelong member of Holy Family Church, a retired Auburn Community Hospital employee and had previously been employed by GE Auburn and the Lucher Dress Company.

Theresa loved to cook, and most of all loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph J. (Gloria M.) Odrzywolski, Auburn, Edward (Marsha) Odrzywolski, Broomfield, CO; sister, Ann Carauna, Auburn; brother-in-law, Paul Sedor, FL; sister-in-law, Barbara Dagnesi, Auburn; grandchildren Lori Odrzywolski Meyers (Dave), Michele Odrzywolski, Patrick Odrzywolski (Emily), Taylor Odrzywolski; and great-grandchildren Ashley, Kelsey, Harper Jo, Cayden.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Odrzywolski; brothers Clem (Lucy) Dagnesi, Mike Dagnesi, John Dagnesi; sisters Mary (Anthony) Recckio, Ida Sedor; great-grandson John A. Meyers; and brother-in-law Sam Carauna.