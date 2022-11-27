Theresa P. (Nocilly) DeTerlizzi

AUBURN - On November 6, 2022, with her family by her side, Theresa peacefully took her final bow as a member of the Silver Songbirds, to sing the Praises of Glory to God in the Heavenly chorus for Eternity.

Theresa's love of singing began at age four on the radio, here in Auburn, and never left, being her greatest passion. In addition to her gift of singing, she was a vessel of pure, unconditional love.

Theresa is the daughter of Louis and Laura (Giannone) Nocilly. As a young woman, she excelled in sports, cheerleading, and dancing.

Formerly employed in manufacturing, waitressing, and retail, her path crossed many lives. Theresa retired from Sears, where she trained and befriended many young people who are still devoted to her and love her deeply.

Upon moving to Boyle Center, after living in Tampa, FL she volunteered at the front desk and at Auburn City Hall. Theresa loved a good casino trip and was an avid NY Yankees fan!

Theresa met her future husband, Vincent DeTerlizzi, at the POW camp in Romulus NY during WWII. Two years later, she traveled by ship to a small war-torn village in Puglia, Italy to marry in 1949. Theresa is predeceased by her husband Vincent DeTerlizzi, and her siblings: Anthony, Clara, Mary, Irma, and Ann (Nocilly). She is survived by their two children and their spouses whom she loved as her own, Joanne and Harlow Lamson and John and Linda DeTerlizzi; her five grandchildren, Taryn (Martin) Homick, Johanna (Gregory) Lattimore II, Nicolas (Lindsay) DeTerlizzi, Michael (Chardae) DeTerlizzi and Vincent DeTerlizzi; her adoring greats who affectionately called her "Dingy", which tickled her funny bone to no end, Mitchell Homick, Audrey (her best friend) Lattimore, Emme Lattimore, and Isabelle DeTerlizzi. Also surviving Theresa are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Theresa adored each of them, loved them, each one so special to her.

Theresa leaves a legacy of great Faith in God, which came first to her in all aspects of her life, as well as unconditional never-ending love, morals, values, hard work, caring, kindness, laughter, joy, understanding, and acceptance.

A special thank you to her loving niece, MaryAnn who loved her and assisted with her health and medical care and nephew, Donald Patella who was always just a phone call away. Additionally, a special thank you to Jennifer Clark, RN for her loving care during Theresa's journey home and to great-niece, Loree Gagliano and Godson, Michael Gentile.

Friends and relatives are invited Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church for Theresa's Mass of Christian burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude's Children's Hospital or the USCG Foundation coastguardfoundation.org.

I love you more, I love you most, the end. Mamma . . . la parola piu bella sei tu.