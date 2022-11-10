Thomas E. Bryant

AUBURN — Thomas E. Bryant, 76, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Joseph and Imelda (O'Toole) Bryant.

Tom retired as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service after more than 20 years of service and was also a union member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 134 Syracuse, NY.

Tom served our country honorably in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was a lifetime member and former president of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) local Chapter 704 and a lifetime C.I. Post member.

Tom enjoyed hunting, bowling, fishing and loved to watch the Buffalo Bills and Syracuse University sports teams. He cherished the times spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Cheryl (Wells) Bryant, of Auburn; four children: Lisa (Eric) Madren, Alan Kopec, Tim (Becca) Bryant, Heather (Mike) Malfi; brother, James (Judy) Bryant; 11 grandchildren: Ben and Libby Madren, Andrew and Justin Kopec, Ericka McDowell, Ashley and Megan Williamson, Erin, Michael, Bella and Christina Malfi; one great-grandchild, Grayson; many brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by two sisters, Alice Harvey, Teresa Lockhart, and brothers, John O'Toole, Joseph and Stan Bryant.

Calling hours and funeral services will be held in Pettigrass Funeral Home, located at 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Calling hours will be held this Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. and services will begin Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at noon. Following the services on Monday, burial with military honors will be accorded at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus at 3 p.m.

The family is grateful for flowers at the funeral home, or donations made in Tom's memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 704, PO Box 1484, Auburn, NY 13021.