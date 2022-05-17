Thomas E. Hunt, Sr.

Nov. 29, 1930 - May 12, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Thomas E. Hunt, Sr., 91, the husband of the late Anita (D'Agostino) Hunt, of Weedsport, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. A native of Alexandria, NY, Tom was born Nov. 29, 1930, the son of the late Thomas and Madeline (Landon) Hunt. He was a United States Navy Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict and honorably discharged in 1957.

Tom retired as a commercial baker from Penny-Curtis and previously Millbrook Bakery, both of Syracuse. Together with his wife, they owned and operated Lox, Stocks and Bagels located at the Syracuse Regional Market for over 15 years.

An avid outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time on the St. Lawrence River where he grew up. He was a hard worker, and always willing to help someone in need. Above all, he was a wonderful father and grandfather and he cherished the time spent with his family.

He is survived by one daughter, Susan Baran-Corgnell (Mike), of Cayuga; son, Thomas Hunt, Jr., of Weedsport; sister, Mary Hayes, of Messina; five grandchildren: Dylan Baran, Riley Baran, Nikolas Hunt, Loren Brandt and Stephen Crisafulli; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Anita, Tom was predeceased by his brother Reginald P. Hunt.

Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service to be offered at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport.

