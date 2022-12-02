Thomas E. Perkins

Aug. 2, 1952 - Nov. 27, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Thomas E. Perkins, 70, of Weedsport, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at the Francis House in Syracuse, after a long courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Mr. Perkins was born in New York, NY on Aug. 2, 1952, to the late William and Mary (Leschak) Perkins.

Thomas proudly served his country with the United States Navy from 1975-1979. He later became a respiratory therapist and was employed with Auburn Community Hospital and more recently at Lincare in Oswego.

After retirement, Thomas enjoyed staying busy, whether it was at the local Speedways where he was the chef in the pits or working security at the Dome, for the Syracuse Mets, Syracuse Crunch as well as at the Amphitheater.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 34 years, Chere (Sheehan) Perkins; his brother, Bill (Barb) Perkins; brothers-in-law: Jim (Lynn) Sheehan and Mike (Chris) Sheehan; sister-in-law, Carol (Jeff) Hoopingarner; his nieces and nephews: Barry and Shannon Cuzzola, Tyler, Stephanie, and Boedy Perkins, Geoff, Kate and Landon Perkins, Chelsea, Andre, Roger and Cael Delaney, Gennifer, Brandon, Daphne, and Barry Woodward, Lindsy, Jordan and Abe Weinreich, Ryan and Sarah Sheehan, and James Sheehan; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends near and far.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Francis House and Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Tom. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208.

