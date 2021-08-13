Thomas G. Brodie

Sept. 18, 1952 - Aug. 9, 2021

PALM BEACH SHORES, FL - Thomas G. Brodie, 68, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Palm Beach Shores, FL after a brief illness.

He was born in New York City, the son of the late Thomas and Jane (Ehrhardt) Brodie. Raised in Closter, NJ, he graduated from NVRHS and began driving tractor trailer trucks for several years, followed by a decade working in landscaping. When asked to help with the yard at his sister's new home, he took on the challenge creating amazing rock gardens for her.

Tom had many passions including his 1971 Triumph motorcycle, the Lionel train sets he began collecting as a child, music (hard rock please), Budweiser (can or bottle only), and mostly his friends. His many friends scattered around the east coast loved how he could make them laugh simply a silly comment or odd expression.

He is survived by his sister, Anne (Jeri Vargo); his uncle, Harry Brodie; his aunt, Roberta Brodie; many Brodie, Lawler and Ehrhardt cousins; and his dear friends Mac and Melanie, who always took such good care of him.

At his request there will be no services. A donation in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or a charity of your choosing.