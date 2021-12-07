Thomas G. Rose

SYRACUSE — Thomas G. Rose, of Syracuse, NY (1941-2021), died peacefully at home Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 after a nine-year battle with cancer. His wife, Janet Gleason-Rose and his dog, Daisy Mae were at his side. He was predeceased by his parents, George W. Rose and Doris A. Chamberlain Rose as well as his sister, Carol VanBuskirk.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; his sister, Susan (Rick) LaClair, of Rochester; several nieces and nephews and countless friends. His nephews, Ryan and Eric LaClair were two of his best buddies he was able to spend much time with. All the others resided out of state.

Tom graduated from Sherwood High School in 1959. He then attended Auburn Community College for a brief time followed with service in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s. He followed his Army service with working for the Auburn Citizen until he began his final career at the Post Standard in 1968 as a reporter in various locations. He retired from the paper in his last position in 2014 as a Page Editor for the weekly "Neighbors" issue. Tom enjoyed participating in shows with the Auburn Players Community Theatre, riding his motorcycle with the "Saints" Motorcycle Club, camping with friends and family and was a 17-year friend of Bill W.

After retirement, Tom devoted many hours to his wife and family. Additionally, he took advantage of time for his passions of gardening, decorating his home, and making floral arrangements for weddings and special occasions.

Services will be held in the Spring of 2022.

Arrangements are being handled by Butler-Badman Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made in Tom's memory to Hospice of CNY, or the SPCA in Syracuse.