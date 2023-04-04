Thomas G. Yawney

Thomas G. Yawney, 71, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer.

Tom, affectionately known as "Diddle" and the "Sergeant" to his family and friends, was a graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School.

He spent his life working on the family farm in Jordan, starting as a young boy and continuing even through his illness. Tom was, above all else, devoted to his family and his friends. He was never afraid to give an order, whether it be how to properly make a pierogi or something he wanted done on the farm, anyone that knew Tom was happy to oblige.

Tom was an avid hunter and he loved the outdoors. You could often find him somewhere on the farm. He loved breakfasts at the deer shack and spending time with anyone that gathered there. He would always make you feel welcome and he always had time for a chat and a cup of coffee.

Tom's quiet way, steadiness, and devotion grounded us all. There are not enough words to describe Tom or the impact he had on all of those that loved him. He was a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle and a friend- he leaves us with a legacy of kindness, hard work, compassion and love.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Julie; his children: Amy Testa (Daniel), Greg Yawney (Sarah), Megan LaBranche, Collin Yawney and Jason Keehfus; his grandchildren: Sophia, Rocco and Dominic Testa and Max and Carter Keehfus; his brother, Harry "Oogie" Yawney; two sisters: Brenda DiRisio (Phil) and Kelly Fletcher; his godson and nephew, Alex Fletcher; nephews: Phil DiRisio and Mike Yawney; and niece, Angela DiRisio. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Alice Yawney, his brother, Michael "Chunk" Yawney, and his brother-in-law, Phillip Fletcher.

"Your labor is done, your home now is in heaven; no more must you wait. Your legacy lives on, your love of the land, and we will close the gate." Nancy Kraayenhof.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 10, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. Elbridge. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Jordan.