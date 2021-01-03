Thomas Glauberman

AUBURN - Thomas Glauberman, 77, of Walnut Street, Auburn, passed away Wednesday December 30, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn.

A native of Ithaca, New York, Thomas was a graduate of Cayuga Community College. He had been a Security Specialist, having retired from Brown Security and Mosler Security. He was a member of the National Guard. He was the son of Irwin and Glenola Westfall Glauberman.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ellen Maloney Glauberman, whom he married on May 6, 1967 and their children Thomas Glauberman, Jr., Liverpool NY, Margaret Glauberman, Auburn; two grandchildren, Brian Glauberman, Liverpool, Elaina Glauberman, Liverpool; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Andrea Glauberman and their parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at a later date when we can all gather safely. Interment will be in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South Street Auburn NY.