Thomas Glauberman

AUBURN — Thomas Glauberman, 77, of Walnut Street, Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn.

A native of Ithaca, NY, Thomas was a graduate of Cayuga Community College. He had been a Security Specialist, having retired from Brown Security and Mosler Security. He was a member of the National Guard. He was the son of Irwin and Glenola Westfall Glauberman.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ellen Maloney Glauberman, whom he married on May 6, 1967 and their children: Thomas Glauberman, Jr., of Liverpool NY, Margaret Glauberman, of Auburn; two grandchildren: Brian Glauberman, of Liverpool, Elaina Glauberman, of Liverpool; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Andrea Glauberman and their parents.

A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Farrells Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. Interment will be in Fort Hill Cemetery.