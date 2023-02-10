Thomas H Beman, Sr.

Thomas H Beman, Sr., 82, died on Jan. 30, 2023.

He was reunited in Heaven with his wife of 54 years, Joyce R Beman.

Tom was raised on a farm so he knew the value of hard work at a young age. He also had a 20-year career at Howard's Express out of Geneva, NY driving double bottoms to NYC. He hoped for a retirement at least as long as his driving career and definitely achieved that goal!

He was greatly loved and will be forever missed by his sister, Joan Beman; children: James (Heidi Kirk) Beman, Janis (Randall) Paul, Thomas H. Beman, Jr. and Valerie Beman; bonus son, Eduardo "Kiki" Rufino; grandchildren: Beth (Mike) Deyo, Lacy (Hector Alejandro) Beman, Ashley (Jake Donahue) Beman, Caleb (Alishia) Beman, Christopher (Faith Sharkey) Beman; bonus grandson, Richard Cowley, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Malina, Noah, Enrique, Elijah; sisters-in-law: Brenda Beman, Linda (Richard) Pullen, Melanie (James) Reid-Boyd and Holly Reid.

Besides his wife he was predeceased and welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Maurice and Blanche Beman; brother, Ronald Beman, Sr.; nephew, Ronald Beman, Jr.; grandson, Joseph Goziano; daughter-in-law, Deborah Beman; brother-in-law, Web Reid; and sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Dowd, Margaret (Ronald) Blondell and Kathleen Reid.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Donations can be made to your favorite charity in his name. Memorial masses in his name are also appreciated.