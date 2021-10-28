Thomas J. Shamon, Esq.

AUBURN — Thomas J. Shamon, Esq., 77, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday evening Oct. 26, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late George B. and Catherine Shamon.

In his early years, he attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Mount Carmel High School. He was a graduate of Villanova University and Suffolk University Law School. He served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge in August 1969.

He practiced law in Auburn from 1972 to 2016 and retired as an Auburn City Court Judge in 2013. A proud and active member of the local community, he was happy to lend his counsel and time to St. Mary's Church, Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate and many others.

He is survived by his loving family including: daughter, Meghan Pariso; son, Michael Shamon; brother, George Shamon; nieces: Kate Epstein and Mary Shamon; grandchildren: William and Bennett Pariso; son-in-law, James Pariso; grand-nieces and nephews: Catherine, Oliver and Henry Epstein; as well as many cousins; and extended relatives.

Tom loved to spend time with family and friends. He had many interests including a passion for art, antiques, architecture, literature, music and history. In addition to these things, he enjoyed golfing and cheering on his beloved Villanova Wildcats.

Calling hours are this Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Tom's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.