Thomas J. Smith

SPRINGPORT — Thomas J. Smith, 64, of Springport, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, April 24, 2021 in the comfort of his brother's home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late James and Marcia (Eckett) Smith and had been an area life resident. Tom was a very hard worker and lifelong farmer. He dedicated his life to his farm and his sons, whom he loved dearly. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving son, Adam (Rachel Kemp) Smith, of Brooklyn; four siblings: Timothy (Jen) Smith, of PA, Terry "Chief" Smith, of Springport, Mindy Thurston, Diane "Dee Dee" (Brian) Schenck; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Smith; longtime companion, Lisa Rowell, all of Sempronious; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by a son, Joshua and brother, Teddy Smith.

Calling hours for family and friends is Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Tom's memory to Farm Aid at give.farmaid.org