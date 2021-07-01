Thomas J. Walsh

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Wellington) Walsh. Tom previously worked for both the Nalge Company and McQuay for many years before retiring. Tom was an avid outdoorsman, and especially enjoyed hunting. He also was involved for many years with the Boy Scouts Organization. His most favorite times were those spent watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's special events and games. He will be sadly missed by all of them.