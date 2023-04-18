Thomas M. Piorun

Sept. 16, 1968 - April 15, 2023

AUBURN — Thomas M. Piorun, 54, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Thomas was born on Sept. 16, 1968 in Auburn, NY to Robert and Alita (Emperato) Piorun.

He was a loving dad, selfless, hard worker, great husband and brother and one of a kind that enjoyed humor through his walk of life. Thomas' passion was working his trade of carpentry and masonry wherever he went.

He is survived by, the love of his life, wife, Martha K. Piorun; children: Zachary, Tyler and Allie Piorun; sister, Michelle (David) Gulbe; in-laws: Charles (Laurie) VanHorn; sisters-in-law: Lisa (Chad) Hendrick, Sara (Steven) Desanto; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; best fur friends: Willow and Finley.

There will be a Celebration of Life at later time and date.

