Thomas Michael Weed

THROOP - Thomas Michael Weed passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 after an extended illness. Born in Auburn, NY to Charles, Sr. and Dorothy (Jenkins) Weed, he was a life resident. Tom was a member of St. Mary and Martha Parish.

Surviving are his three children, his pride and joy, whom he loved so much, Michael (Kristin), Amelia, and Adisen, all of Auburn; and a grandson, his namesake, Thomas. Tom is also survived by a brother, Gary; and a sister, Beverly "Midge" Lawrence; as well as many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Sadie.

Tom was predeceased by his parents; brothers Conrad "Mickey", William, Charles, Keith, and Edward; and sisters Mina Kimball, Barbara Marino, Sharon Saville, and Virginia "Ginny" Weed.

Tom's life was one of incredible service to others both in his careers, and throughout the community. He was incredibly proud of his service in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, and as a police officer with the City of Auburn. His career with the police department was defined by a strong work ethic and his desire to help anyone in need. His selfless service and complete dedication to the city will never be forgotten.

Until we meet again, in the words of the great Tom Weed, "See ya later, pal".

Calling hours will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Hyacinth's Church, with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Tom will be buried with his parents in Soule Cemetery and military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Throop Fire Department, as they were a great help to Tom and the Weed family in recent months.

A Celebration of Life reception will held at Throop Fire Dept. following burial.

