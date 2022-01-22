Thomas R. Church

PORT BYRON - Thomas R. Church, 63, Port Byron, NY died on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in Upstate University Hospital.

Thomas was born in Auburn the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Wenzel) Church and been employed by Hammond & Irving, Inc., Auburn for 42 years.

He is survived by two children, Jason M. Church (Jennifer) in Castleton, NY, Ashely Leyen (Christopher) in Lexington, SC; two granddaughters, Kylee Church and Henley Leyen; six siblings, Robert Bevier, of Owasco, Donald Bevier of Skaneateles, Herbert Church of Montezuma, Tina Olfzewski of Syracuse, Sandra Emmons and Theresa Mahar both from Fort Lauderdale, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn. A graveside service will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.