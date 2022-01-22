 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas R. Church

  • 0
Thomas R. Church

Thomas R. Church

PORT BYRON - Thomas R. Church, 63, Port Byron, NY died on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in Upstate University Hospital.

Thomas was born in Auburn the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Wenzel) Church and been employed by Hammond & Irving, Inc., Auburn for 42 years.

He is survived by two children, Jason M. Church (Jennifer) in Castleton, NY, Ashely Leyen (Christopher) in Lexington, SC; two granddaughters, Kylee Church and Henley Leyen; six siblings, Robert Bevier, of Owasco, Donald Bevier of Skaneateles, Herbert Church of Montezuma, Tina Olfzewski of Syracuse, Sandra Emmons and Theresa Mahar both from Fort Lauderdale, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn. A graveside service will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News