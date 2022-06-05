Thomas R. Hurd

He was born on November 24, 1966 in Auburn, NY to the late Maynard and Charlotte Graham Hurd. Tom was an amazing person, friend, Uncle, Papa. He had a genuine soul, always willing to help anybody who needed it. Tom loved hanging out in the sun, relaxing, laughing and listening to music with his people he loved around him. Tom also loved playing pool with anyone, enjoying the great outdoors and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Tom made lite of tough situations to make the mood better by making everyone laugh.