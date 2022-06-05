Thomas R. Hurd
Nov. 24, 1966 - June 2, 2022
AUBURN - Thomas R. Hurd, 55, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
He was born on November 24, 1966 in Auburn, NY to the late Maynard and Charlotte Graham Hurd. Tom was an amazing person, friend, Uncle, Papa. He had a genuine soul, always willing to help anybody who needed it. Tom loved hanging out in the sun, relaxing, laughing and listening to music with his people he loved around him. Tom also loved playing pool with anyone, enjoying the great outdoors and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Tom made lite of tough situations to make the mood better by making everyone laugh.
He survived by, partner, Cheri A. Mills; children Sarah Hurd, Nicole Hurd and Jacob Denney; stepchildren Shelly Whiffen, Shane Mills and Nicole Whiffen; nine grandchildren; six siblings, Connie Campbell, Kenny Hurd, Bert Hurd, Dennis Hurd, Jackie Hurd and Butch Hurd; best friend, Chuck Adams; good friends: Alyssa Reed, Amyra Reed and Sandi Reed.Visitation will be from 10AM to 12PM on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. Condolences may be made to www.brewfuneralhome.com