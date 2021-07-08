Thomas R. Thurston Sr.

Oct. 15, 1942 – July 3, 2021

AURELIUS - Thomas R. Thurston Sr., 78, of Aurelius, died Saturday at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late Francis and Marian Taber Thurston. He did roofing and siding work as a self employed worker and with Local 185. He enjoyed the outdoors, cars and M&Ms.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Krajewski Thurston, his son, Thomas R. Thurston II (Megan) his wonderful grandchildren Asher and Vivian Thurston and Audrey Thurston Bombard, and "Sparky". Also surviving are his brothers John, Bruce, Joseph and Michael Thurston; his sister, Patricia Gannetti; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and 11 brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Tom at 10 A.M. Friday, July 9, 2021 in Holy Family Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.