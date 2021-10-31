Thomas Richard Sproull
Sept. 19, 1930 - Oct. 26, 2021
AUBUURN - Thomas Richard Sproull, 91, of Auburn, passed away on October 26, 2021. The son of the late John Thomas Sproull and Helen Claire (Friend) Sproull, he was born in Auburn, NY on September 19, 1930.
Thomas served in the US Air Force from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War, and he was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. Following his service in the Air Force, he worked as a mason and he was a member of the Bricklayers Union. Thomas helped build Auburn High School, the MONY Towers in Syracuse, Cornell University, and many other projects in the Syracuse and Auburn area. He continued his work as a mason in Port Orange and Daytona Beach, FL, before he retired in 1999. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Thomas loved his children and grandchildren very much, and he enjoyed his many visits back to Auburn each summer.
Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas Sproull, Susan (Greg) Hrynyk, and Donald Sproull; grandchildren Thomas Sproull, Timothy Sproull, Melissa (Adam) Potter, Nicholas Hrynyk, Christina Hrynyk; great-grandchildren Amelia and Greta Potter; and former spouse, Virginia Kierst.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. The funeral service will start at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.