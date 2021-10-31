Thomas Richard Sproull

Thomas served in the US Air Force from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War, and he was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. Following his service in the Air Force, he worked as a mason and he was a member of the Bricklayers Union. Thomas helped build Auburn High School, the MONY Towers in Syracuse, Cornell University, and many other projects in the Syracuse and Auburn area. He continued his work as a mason in Port Orange and Daytona Beach, FL, before he retired in 1999. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Thomas loved his children and grandchildren very much, and he enjoyed his many visits back to Auburn each summer.