Thomas T. Moore

June 12, 1947 - Feb. 3, 2021

AUBURN - Tom was born in Auburn, the son of Theodore and Mary Bodner Moore.

A Vietnam Veteran and NY State Trooper who proudly served our state and country, he devoted many years to the Vets of the Nam Era (VNE), the VFW, and the American Legion. Tom was a lifetime community member of Auburn and retired to St. Croix several years ago.

Surviving Tom is his loving wife, AJ Bosman; his children T. Padric Moore with his spouse Carrie, and L. Brynne Stark with her spouse Chris; together with three grandchildren Kayla, Rosalie, and Vincent; brother Tim; niece and nephew Taryn and Adam; two grand-nephews; and his lifelong friends Mike Lobisco and Luecella "Sissy" Tondreau.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday February 9, 2021 with calling hours for family and friends from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and a limited service immediately following thereafter at the Heieck- Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY. Mask, social distancing and all NYS Heath and CDC recommendations must be adhered too.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202, https://donate.vvmf.org/.

