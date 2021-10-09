 Skip to main content
Thomas 'Tom' Michael Keeney

Thomas 'Tom' Michael Keeney

Thomas 'Tom' Michael Keeney

GENOA — Thomas "Tom" Michael Keeney, 73, of Genoa, NY, passed away on Oct. 4, 2021.

He was predeceased by his son, Matthew and is survived by daughters: Dawn and Cherie; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six siblings and their families.

Tom was a loving father and grandfather. He had a special love for nature and wildlife and enjoyed spending time with his family at Cayuga Lake. Tom will be truly missed by all who loved him.

