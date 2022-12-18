Thomas 'Tommy' R. Marks

June 27, 1952 - Dec. 14, 2022

AUBURN - Thomas "Tommy" R. Marks, 70, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness and long, courageous battle with cancer.

Tommy was born in Auburn on June 27, 1952 to Richard and Laura June Marks. He graduated from West High School in 1970.

He proudly served in the United States Navy as a Petty Officer Second Class working as a Machinist Mate from August 1970 to June 1974 during the Vietnam War.

Following his service, he returned home and was employed by Auburn Community Hospital where he retired in the late 90's and briefly followed his passion to drive tractor trailers across the country seeing as many sights as he could see. He returned home to be with his family and became employed by Mercy Health and Rehabilitation Center where he would retire in 2019.

He returned to work part time as a driver for First Student. He was an avid football fan, supporting the Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide fan, devoting many weekends to watching games. His greatest passion however was being a devoted father/grandfather. He enjoyed watching his family in all their interests and pursuits.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Rebecca; three daughters, Sheila Marks of Union Springs, Rene Marks of Auburn, and Shannon (Brett) Souther of Florence, SC; sister, Susan Marks of Auburn. He was a devoted grandfather to Brianna, Kristina, Jayden, Madyson, Melissa, Gracelyn, Alex, Allaina, and A.J. He was recently blessed to become a great-grandfather to a sweet great-grandson Leonidas. Those who went before him that mattered dearly include his parents; brother, Robert Marks; and grandson, Thomas Sepulveda; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Services are to be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 2:00-4:00 PM with services directly to follow at 4:00 PM, 42 East Genesee St., Auburn. Private graveside services will be held in the spring

