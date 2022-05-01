Thomas V. Flynn

July 10, 1952 - April 26, 2022

WEEDSPORT - Thomas V. Flynn, 69, of Weedsport, passed away April 26, 2022. Mr. Flynn was born in Auburn, NY, on July 10, 1952, to the late Thomas R. and Beverly A. (Reed) Flynn.

Mr. Flynn retired from Auer and Company in Syracuse, where he worked in sales. Tom dedicated his time serving on the Brutus Town Board for 29 years and an EMT Instructor for Cayuga County.

He had an extensive collection of lanterns. Tom enjoyed being outdoors; he especially loved camping. The joy and happiness he felt spending time with his grandchildren was second to none.

Tom is survived by his wife and best friend of 48 years Patricia (Carbino) Flynn; his daughters Crystal (Mark) Doerle and Stephanie (Ronald) Powers; his grandchildren Nicholas, Marlena and Alexander Doerle, Addison and Aiden Powers.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, 2707 Liberty St., Weedsport on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. Donations in Tom's name may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital or the Matthew House, Auburn. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.