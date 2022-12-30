Thomas W. Hamill

May 7, 1946 - Dec. 26,2022

VENICE CENTER — Thomas W. Hamill, 76, of Venice Center, passed away at home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022.

Born May 7, 1946 in Ithaca, he was a son of the late James P. and Catherine (Wayman) Hamill. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Groton Central School and attended the Rochester Institute of Technology.

He retired as postmaster in Genoa, was a professional photographer, and had operated a television repair business.

Tom is survived by his son, Brian Hamill, of Port Byron; and his grandsons: Wyatt and Jacob Hamill.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Candice Hamill in 1993, and a brother, James P. Hamill, Jr.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, are graciously directed to the Long Hill Fire Department, 3513 Long Hill Rd., Scipio Center, NY 13147 or Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Ambulance, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Shurtleff Funeral Home.