Thomas Walczyk

CAYUGA — Thomas Walczyk, 65, of Cayuga, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Louis and Mavis (Barber) Walczyk and lived his life in Aurelius.

Tom loved nothing more than finding a deal and telling everyone about it. He could see the good bones of a house buried in neglect and would work until it was back to its original glory. He could make any machine work, fix anything in a house, talk to anyone, and loved to be out in his garage(s).

His collection of Oliver tractors was a museum. Tom had a crew of the best friends, who would follow him into any project he dreamed up.

Tom retired after more than 25 years as a corrections officer with the NY State Department of Corrections.

Tom was involved in his community: He celebrated 45 years on the Aurelius Fire Department in 2021, was a member of the Underwater Recovery and Rescue Team, President of the Finger Lakes Antique Tractor Club, and a member of the Aurelius Town Board.

Tom loved helping his twin daughters, and anyone in need. He was enjoying traveling with his wife, having just returned from a tour in Alaska.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jennie (Young) Walczyk, of Cayuga; twin daughters: Jeannine Walczyk (Jason Evener), Jennette Walczyk; the mother of his children, Valerie Anthony; stepchildren: Kate (Matt Oscadal) Rohdenburg, Carrie Rohdenburg, Amanda Rohdenburg; grandchildren: Joscelyn and Jaron Evener, JaNetta Freeman-Walczyk, Alyssa (Austin Milton) and Jamesian Walczyk, Gloria Rohsca; and great-granddaughter Paisley Milton; his close nephews: Ryan and Kyle Hultz; siblings: Kathleen Walczyk-Hultz, Cynthia Powers, Stephen (Barbara) Walczyk, Elaine (Curtis) Dady, his twin brother Timothy (Mary Jo Kiggins) Walczyk, James (Robin) Walczyk, Lynette (Albert) Bielowicz, Gregory (Debra) Walczak; and many other family members.

He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Cristopher Walczyk.

Calling hours are this Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Services are Thursday, Sept. 8, 20222 at 10 a.m. in Fleming Federated Church and by Zoom https://tinyurl.com/yc7c2dpn. Services followed by burial in Fleming Rural Cemetery and gathering at the Fleming Fire House.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aurelius Ladies (FD) Auxiliary or the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum.